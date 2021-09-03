First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 8,267 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. 5,363,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

