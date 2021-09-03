First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 61,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,224,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 135,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

