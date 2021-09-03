First National Trust Co Acquires 1,951 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.31 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

