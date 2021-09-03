First National Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.