First National Trust Co Sells 881 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

BA opened at $220.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

