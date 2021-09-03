First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 5.37% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 168,369 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 30,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,649. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.