First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.32. 130,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 210,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

