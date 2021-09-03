Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

FIVE stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.24.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $39,695,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

