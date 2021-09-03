Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.