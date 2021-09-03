FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,800 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Paya worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Paya by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paya by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

