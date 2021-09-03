FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 586,400 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares during the period. HomeTrust Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 5.10% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $304,784. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. 23,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

