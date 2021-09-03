FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

