FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 84,000 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMXI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

