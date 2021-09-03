FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp makes up 2.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Midland States Bancorp worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 26,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

