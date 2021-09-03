FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock remained flat at $$115.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

