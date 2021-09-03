FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 111,300 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 6.64% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFBL. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

HFBL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

