FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $110.73. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

