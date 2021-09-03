FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,000 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 68,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 99,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,486. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

