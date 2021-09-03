FJ Capital Management LLC Has $17.09 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of PacWest Bancorp worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,696,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

