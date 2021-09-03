FJ Capital Management LLC Has $21.32 Million Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the quarter. Equity Bancshares comprises approximately 1.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 4.88% of Equity Bancshares worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 28,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

