FJ Capital Management LLC Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,900 shares during the period. Premier Financial makes up about 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Premier Financial worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,968. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

