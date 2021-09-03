FJ Capital Management LLC Has $57.58 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064,700 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares accounts for about 4.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Eastern Bankshares worth $57,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 348,505 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,039. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

