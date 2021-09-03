FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. 18,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,070. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

