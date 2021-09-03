FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. ESSA Bancorp comprises 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 9.39% of ESSA Bancorp worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

