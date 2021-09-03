FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 110,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,185. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

