FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 627,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 3.69% of United Security Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBFO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

