FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,400 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.27% of Sterling Bancorp worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SBT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 42,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.