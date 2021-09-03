FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 642,200 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Heritage Commerce worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $677.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

