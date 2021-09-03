FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,212,000. RBB Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.89% of RBB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. 37,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The firm has a market cap of $494.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.