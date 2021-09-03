FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 576.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes up 1.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,171. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $629.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

