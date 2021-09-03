FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Banner worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 305.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banner by 17.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 61.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

