FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises approximately 2.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Independent Bank worth $32,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

