FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 2,413,500 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,413,500 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of F.N.B. worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,959. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

