FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 34,800 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 736,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,587. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

