FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 54,800 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Mackinac Financial worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 104,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $605,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

MFNC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,039. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Paul Davison Tobias sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $91,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,790.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, mBank. The firm offers loan and deposit products. Its services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.