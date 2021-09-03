FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Brookline Bancorp makes up about 2.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

