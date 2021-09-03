FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kaleyra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 105.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra stock remained flat at $$12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,639 shares of company stock worth $750,373. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLR. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

