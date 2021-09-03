FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARGO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

