FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,991. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

