FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Central Valley Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVCY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 28,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.