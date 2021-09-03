FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Salisbury Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.84. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

