FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.