Flamingo Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $111.26 million and $39.81 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00155086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.68 or 0.07842387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.69 or 1.00118360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.45 or 0.00819193 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.