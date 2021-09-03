Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

