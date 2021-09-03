Flux Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 93.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,000,128 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

