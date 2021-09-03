Formation Fi (FORM) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00154939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.92 or 0.07813202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.27 or 1.00021266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00815540 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

