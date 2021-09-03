Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

