ForTube Trading Down 4.9% This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $50.19 million and $24.21 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046544 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.