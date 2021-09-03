Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.