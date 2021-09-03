Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.52. 47,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 402,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,854.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $232,120.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,419 shares of company stock worth $318,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.